Kazakhstan’s Kurbanov wins silver at FIE Epee Fencing Grand Prix series in Colombia
12:37, 12 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s epée fencer Ruslan Kurbanov hauled a silver medal at the FIE Epee Fencing Grand Prix series held in Bogota, Colombia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kurbanov defeated Vadim Anokhin from Uzbekistan 15-14 in the semifinal match.
In the decisive match, the Kazakhstani lost to the Japanese Akira Komata (10-15).
It’s also worth noting that Anokhin and French Luidgi Midelton secured third place.
Another Kazakhstani Yerlik Sertay was placed eighth.
