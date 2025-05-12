Kazakhstan’s Kurbanov wins silver at FIE Epee Fencing Grand Prix series in Colombia

Kurbanov defeated Vadim Anokhin from Uzbekistan 15-14 in the semifinal match.

In the decisive match, the Kazakhstani lost to the Japanese Akira Komata (10-15).

It’s also worth noting that Anokhin and French Luidgi Midelton secured third place.

Another Kazakhstani Yerlik Sertay was placed eighth.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan’s results at the International Fencing Federation Senior World Cup in Hungary were revealed.