Vaccine refusals increased nearly fivefold, Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

Unfortunately, in recent years, both globally and in our country, the practice of refusing vaccination has become increasingly widespread. Over the past 9 years, the number of refusals in Kazakhstan has increased 4.8 times. According to statistics, in 2017 this figure was more than 5,000, and in 2025 it reached 25,000, the Ministry said in a statement.

Officials emphasized that this situation leads to a growing number of unvaccinated people and increases the risk of infectious disease spread among the population.

At the same time, the Ministry reported that thanks to vaccination, the incidence of several infectious diseases in the country has significantly decreased. In particular, over the past 35 years, cases of epidemic mumps have dropped 94 times, hepatitis A 80 times, and hepatitis B 94 times.

No cases of poliomyelitis have been registered in Kazakhstan since 1996, and no diphtheria since 2009. In 2002, the country was certified as a polio-free territory.

To note, since the beginning of the year, 957 girls aged 11–13 have received the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in North Kazakhstan as part of the national immunization program.