Around 1,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in N Kazakhstan

Head of the regional sanitary-epidemiological control department Asset Zhumatayev reminded HPV is a widespread group of over 200 related viruses affecting the skin, oral mucosa, and genital organs. Transmission can occur through skin contact, kissing, sexual contact, or during childbirth. Some oncogenic types can persist in the body and lead to cervical cancer.

He stressed cervical cancer ranks second among women’s cancers after breast cancer in Kazakhstan.

Vaccination remains the only effective prevention method, as no cure eliminates HPV.

He announced, this year, 503 girls received the first dose, and 454 more received the second. No adverse reactions were reported.

The quadrivalent Gardasil vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), is administered in Kazakhstan. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly in the shoulder.

Additional vaccination now covers girls aged 14–17 years, in three doses. The first dose is given on the chosen day, the second after 2 months, and the third dose after 6 months.

Vaccination is free of charge and is conducted in school medical offices and clinics, with parental consent required.

He emphasized the HPV vaccine does not affect fertility and does not cause infertility. International studies confirm its safety. Vaccination protects reproductive health by preventing cervical cancer.

To note, since the start of the vaccination campaign, 15,398 girls aged 11–13 have received the vaccine in Almaty, with no cases of severe side effects reported.