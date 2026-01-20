EN
    Kazakh President to address Ulttyq Qurultay

    10:14, 20 January 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to attend today the V Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) in Kyzylorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President to address Ulttyq Qurultay
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Experts and public figures are set to debate the key directions of Kazakhstan’s development.

    As written before, day 1 of the two-day forum featured four panel sessions to discuss a wide range of issues.

    The live updates will be available on the Qazinform News Agency website and its Telegram Channel.

    Ulttyq Qurultay President of Kazakhstan Regions Kyzylorda
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
