V Ulttyq Qurultay kicks off in Kazakhstan

Day 1 will feature four panel sessions to discuss a wide range of issues, ranging from socioeconomic development to science and education.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Deputy Prime Minister – Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva chairs the sociocultural development section, while Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek chairs the education and science section.

Photo credit: Nurbolat Nurzhaubay

Those attending are expected to focus on civil society and economic development issues in the afternoon.

Besides, the members of the Ulttyq Qurultay are set to survey the ongoing projects and current infrastructure of the region.

As written before, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will share his vision for the country’s future and outline strategic priorities that will guide national development in the coming years.

Earlier, political analyst and member of the Ulttyq Qurultay Gaziz Abishev described the Qurultay as a platform for free exchange of opinions.