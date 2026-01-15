Qurultay became a platform for free exchange of opinions, Gaziz Abishev

The expert noted that political science has a special term, deliberative democracy, also known as consultative democracy. This is a mechanism for involving broad segments of society in discussing strategic development issues that goes beyond competition among political forces.

“Similar bodies operate in many countries: the Economic and Social Council in France, the Public Chamber in Russia, the Kurultai in Kyrgyzstan, and comparable structures in Canada. Their spread is explained by the fact that legislative bodies, being bound by the rules of political struggle, party discipline, and the influence of ruling forces, inevitably acquire their own ‘sporting’ specificity. At the same time, consultative institutions that do not possess a power mandate create conditions for a freer exchange of opinions, reduce tension, and become a platform for uniting different segments of society,” Gaziz Abishev noted.

The Ulttyq Qurultay in Kazakhstan performs precisely this role.

“The President of Kazakhstan has several formats for addressing the people: addresses, sessions of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, party congresses, and the Qurultay occupies a special place among them. Its specificity lies in the fact that historically it is a gathering of representatives from across the country, where the Head of State can directly voice strategic initiatives,” the expert noted.

The upcoming Qurultay, the political scientist expects, will become a space for discussing a wide range of issues, including political reform.

“Viewers see only the plenary session and the President’s speech, but this is preceded by two days of intensive work in sections. Delegates arriving from different regions conduct substantive discussions in an open microphone format, without censorship or restrictions, which makes the discussion especially deep and lively. It is precisely here that public consensus is formed, and it is quite possible that the President will finalize the parliamentary reform project on this platform,” the speaker noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s reform agenda and upcoming legislation were discussed at the Ulttyq Qurultay section meetings held in Astana, according to the Akorda press service.