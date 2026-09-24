V Central Asian Road Conference kicks off in Tajikistan
17:52, 24 September 2026
The V Central Asian Road Conference kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
The conference brought together representatives from Central Asia, Russia, Georgia, China, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, the U.S. and others.
The event is organized by the CIS intergovernmental council of road builders and Transport Ministry of Tajikistan with support from Russia’s Innovation Road Technologies.
An awards ceremony for the winners of the transport and logistics contest was held as part of the conference.
The conference will last until September 26.
Notably, a regional meeting of border authorities from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan started its work in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul кegion.