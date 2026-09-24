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    V Central Asian Road Conference kicks off in Tajikistan

    17:52, 24 September 2026

    The V Central Asian Road Conference kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

    V Central Asian Road Conference kicks off in Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The conference brought together representatives from Central Asia, Russia, Georgia, China, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, the U.S. and others.

    The event is organized by the CIS intergovernmental council of road builders and Transport Ministry of Tajikistan with support from Russia’s Innovation Road Technologies.

    An awards ceremony for the winners of the transport and logistics contest was held as part of the conference.

    The conference will last until September 26.

    Notably, a regional meeting of border authorities from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan started its work in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul кegion.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Roads Construction
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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