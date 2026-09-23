Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan strengthen border cooperation

According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the event is being held with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and aims to enhance practical cooperation among the border agencies of the three countries, facilitate the exchange of experience, and improve mechanisms for collaboration in border security.

The Kyrgyz delegation is headed by State Border Service Chairman Abdikarim Alimbaev. Kazakhstan is represented by Yerlan Aldazhumanov, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee and Director of the Border Service, while the Tajik delegation is led by Nazrullo Khisainzoda, First Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security.

Photo credit: Kabar

One of the highlights of the meeting is the participation of regional border commanders and units directly responsible for protecting the Kyrgyz-Kazakh and Kyrgyz-Tajik sections of the state border.

According to organizers, this format allows counterparts from adjacent border areas to discuss emerging issues directly, exchange information promptly, and jointly develop practical solutions.

Opening the meeting, Abdikarim Alimbaev stressed that effective cooperation largely depends on how quickly the parties can act on the ground.

“Today, we share a common task of ensuring stability and security along our state borders. I am confident that open exchange of experience, practical cooperation, and joint efforts will enable us to address emerging challenges more effectively and strengthen trust between our countries and border agencies,” he said.

Alimbaev also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to continue the timely exchange of information, conduct joint activities and training exercises, and improve coordination and joint response mechanisms. He emphasized that such cooperation should be based on trust, mutual understanding, respect for state sovereignty, and adherence to agreed commitments.

During the trilateral meeting, representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reviewed the results of border agencies’ operational activities over the first eight months of 2026 and discussed cooperation prospects for 2027.

The parties exchanged information on the current situation along their state borders, reviewed the work of their respective border agencies, and discussed further areas of cooperation.

Special attention was given to coordination between border units in adjacent areas and to approaches aimed at preventing border incidents and avoiding their escalation.

The regional meeting will continue on September 24.

Earlier, the Senate ratified Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Agreement on the State Border Regime.