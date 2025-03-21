Uzbekneftegaz prepares to sign cooperation agreements with Schlumberger

Recently, a meeting was held between the leaders of Uzbekneftegaz and Schlumberger company. At the meeting, negotiations were conducted to finalize the FMA and MSA agreements.

Discussions focused on the organizational and procedural aspects necessary for signing the agreements and the coordination of preparatory work.

Special attention was also given to attracting specialists to ensure the timely execution of tasks under the agreements.

As stated before, Uzbekistan established cooperation with the British International Financial Center.