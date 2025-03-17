Uzbekistan establishes cooperation with British International Financial Center

Nicola Watkinson highly praised the large-scale economic reforms in Uzbekistan, including measures aimed at developing banking and financial projects and initiatives involving the privatization and denationalization of state-owned assets in the country.

During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on promising areas of cooperation.

Following the meeting, agreements were reached with TheCityUK to attract major international infrastructure investment companies to participate in the privatization and denationalization processes of state-owned enterprises in Uzbekistan and to implement promising projects.

As reported previously, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are planning to increase their bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion by 2030.