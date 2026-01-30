Uzbekneftegaz announces production, reform plans through 2027

The plans were presented during President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s review of proposals aimed at improving the company’s operational efficiency.

Priority areas include enhancing the effectiveness of geological exploration and technical operations, expanding the resource base, ensuring production stability, and improving procurement procedures. The strategy also provides for the development of value-added chains through deeper gas processing, the production of import-substituting and export-oriented goods, and the financial recovery of the company and its subsidiaries.

The president emphasized the need to boost operational efficiency, including strengthening financial sustainability through divestment of non-core assets, the termination of sponsorship spending, and cost optimization. Additional priorities include the digitalization of production processes, the wider use of artificial intelligence, stronger internal control and compliance systems, enhanced oversight of financial flows, and anti-corruption measures.

During the presentation, attention was also paid to technogenic incidents occurring during geological exploration, including in the Surkhandarya region. It was noted that such cases are part of complex exploration processes and are common in global practice. The president instructed officials to strengthen continuous monitoring in exploration areas, introduce modern control technologies, and ensure public safety.

Furthermore, Uzbekneftegaz has been assigned the responsibility of achieving a natural gas production target of no less than 25.4 billion cubic meters in 2026.

In total, Uzbekistan’s natural gas production reached 42.3 billion cubic meters over the period from January through December 2025, reflecting a 2.4% increase compared to the 41.3 billion cubic meters produced in 2024.

