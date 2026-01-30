Uzbekistan’s tourism potential showcased in U.S.

The first event was held on January 24 in New York during the Travel & Adventure Show 2026, one of the largest tourism exhibitions in the United States. Visitors were presented with information about Uzbekistan’s ancient history, cultural heritage, diverse tourist destinations, and distinctive natural and architectural landmarks.

The second stage of the promotional tour took place in Chicago on January 27. Tourism professionals, tour operators, and media representatives were introduced to Uzbekistan’s historical and cultural legacy, unique travel routes, and modern tourism infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan has been recognized as the 2026 Best in Show – Trade Activation following its participation in the prestigious New York Travel & Adventure Show, held January 24-25 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.