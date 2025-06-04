EN
    Uzbekistan's trade house opens in Pakistan

    14:43, 4 June 2025

    An opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan Trade House took place in Pakistan’s Lahore, attended by a delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of the city administration, and members of Pakistan’s business community, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan's trade house opens in Pakistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    This new facility is expected to contribute to the further strengthening of direct trade and cooperation between entrepreneurs of both countries.

    According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Uzbekistan – Pakistan Business Forum will be held on June 25 this year in Karachi, and all interested entrepreneurs are invited to participate.

    As reported previously, Uzbekistan finalizes WTO accession talks with Great Britain. 

    World News Central Asia Uzbekistan Pakistan Trade
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
