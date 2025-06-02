Uzbekistan finalizes WTO accession talks with Great Britain

Azizbek Urunov, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO issues, confirmed the information.

“At the end of April, we held a meeting with the British side in London. The negotiations were successful. We plan to sign the relevant protocol on June 12, in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's Accession to the WTO,” he said.

According to him, the Uzbek side has already held negotiations with more than 30 countries and signed relevant agreements with 24 countries.

In his words, a few more WTO member states left to complete the bilateral talks.

Last year Uzbekistan successfully completed similar negotiations with the United States and China.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan had entered the global graphite market.