Uzbekistan tourism shines in U.S., earns prestigious 2026 award

The country’s national stand, organized by the Tourism Committee, stood out as one of the exhibition’s highlights. Visitors were introduced to Uzbekistan’s rich historical and cultural heritage, iconic monuments of the Great Silk Road, traditional crafts, diverse culinary experiences, and vibrant event tourism. Modern travel routes tailored to different categories of tourists were also showcased.

Photo credit: UzA

The exhibition gathered leading travel agencies, airlines, investment groups, and U.S. media representatives, providing Uzbekistan with a valuable platform to present its tourism potential to a wide American audience and establish new professional connections.

As a result, Uzbekistan was officially awarded the 2026 Best in Show – Trade Activation certificate, underscoring its growing appeal as a global travel destination.

In 2025 alone, more than 37,000 tourists from the United States visited Uzbekistan. With a visa-free regime for U.S. citizens and ongoing international promotional campaigns, the country anticipates a significant increase in tourist arrivals from America in the coming years.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had been named partner-country for Paris Tourism Expo IFTM Top Resa 2026.