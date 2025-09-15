EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan’s tourism potential showcased in Hungary

    21:39, 15 September 2025

    In Hungary, the Embassy of Uzbekistan, together with the travel company 1000 Út, organized an event dedicated to Uzbekistan’s tourism potential, UzA reports.

    Uzbekistan’s tourism potential
    Photo credit: UzA

    The event was attended by about 80 representatives from Hungary’s official, socio-political, expert, and business circles.

    Ambassador Oybek Shakhavdinov presented the country’s tourism and investment potential and emphasized the importance of reforms aimed at creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, foreign investors, and tourists.

    Earlier, it was reported that Malaysia targeted record tourism numbers with 2026 campaign.

    Uzbekistan Hungary Tourism Travel Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All