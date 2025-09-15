Uzbekistan’s tourism potential showcased in Hungary
In Hungary, the Embassy of Uzbekistan, together with the travel company 1000 Út, organized an event dedicated to Uzbekistan’s tourism potential, UzA reports.
The event was attended by about 80 representatives from Hungary’s official, socio-political, expert, and business circles.
Ambassador Oybek Shakhavdinov presented the country’s tourism and investment potential and emphasized the importance of reforms aimed at creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, foreign investors, and tourists.
