Malaysia targets on record tourism numbers with 2026 campaign

The Ministry of Tourism outlined three key strategies designed to ensure the success of VM2026. The core strategies are:

Demand Creation: Strengthening Malaysia's brand and implementing marketing campaigns to attract a wider audience.

Traffic Enhancement: Tactical partnerships with airlines, travel agencies, and regional entry points (land and sea) to boost visitor numbers.

Targeted Marketing: Focus on specific markets and high-impact segments, including ecotourism, shopping tourism, and niche attractions tailored to different traveller preferences.

The tourism sector is already showing strong signs of recovery.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 38 million foreign visitors, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year. Domestic tourism also saw robust growth, demonstrating the sector's strong rebound.

Recognising the importance of attracting visitors year-round, the government is also focused on seasonal tourism promotion strategies, particularly aimed at attracting visitors from regions experiencing extreme weather. Plans are underway to intensify shopping promotions, positioning Malaysia as a premier retail destination.

