Uzbekistan's tourism potential showcased at Dubai exhibition

The event, which traditionally gathers over 2,800 companies and nearly 40,000 participants from more than 150 countries, is recognized as a key platform for discussing strategic development in the tourism sector across the Middle East. Alongside Uzbekistan, national stands were also presented by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.

Uzbekistan was represented with a unified national stand featuring Uzbekistan Airways, leading domestic tour operators, artisans, and artists from Khorezm and Andijan regions.

Exhibition visitors were introduced to Uzbekistan’s tourism potential across several segments, including cultural, gastronomic, pilgrimage, medical, business (MICE), and ecotourism. Special emphasis was placed on new destinations and attractions designed to appeal to tourists from Arab countries.

As part of ATM 2025, representatives of the Uzbekistan delegation held more than 1,000 B2B and G2B meetings with potential partners from various countries. These interactions resulted in over 100 cooperation agreements. The agreements focus on enhancing tourism exchange, professional training in the sector, and promoting Uzbekistan in key international markets.

