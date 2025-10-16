Uzbekistan's tourism hits record 8.6 million in nine months

In nine months, more than 8.6 million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan, which is 112.5 percent more than in the same period last year.

According to the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee, this year the export of tourist services reached a record level, which exceeded $3.6 billion.

Unprecedented achievements in tourism are the result of deep reforms carried out under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and aimed at developing the country’s tourism potential.

Active cooperation with the world’s leading media platforms, participation in international exhibitions, and publications in foreign media have significantly strengthened Uzbekistan’s brand on a global scale.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan is set to host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) - the world’s largest space forum - for the first time in the history of Central Asia.