Uzbekistan to host International Astronautical Congress in 2028

The event is scheduled to take place in 2028 in Samarkand.

The competition to host this prestigious forum was intense, with Uzbekistan outpacing India and Bahrain.

According to experts, the choice of a country from the region was no coincidence; they view it as recognition of the significant reforms underway in the sector.

"In recent years, several strategic documents have been adopted, outlining key priorities. These include the formation of a legislative framework in the field of space research and technology, the development of ground-based space infrastructure, and the strengthening of international cooperation. Of particular importance is the concept for the development of the space industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2022–2026," noted Mukhiddin Ibragimov, Deputy Director of the Space Research and Technology Agency.

More than 10,000 participants from around the world are expected to take part in the congress. A large-scale exhibition will also be organized, featuring the latest achievements in the space industry.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan was awarded gold at the World Expo in Osaka for Theme Development.