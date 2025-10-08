Uzbekistan's tourism agencies provide services worth 2.2 tn UZS in 8 months

According to data from the National Statistics Committee, from January to August this year, the total volume of services provided by travel agencies and tour operators, as well as booking and related services, amounted to 2.2 trillion UZS.

This figure represents a 44% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

The top five regions in terms of the volume of services provided by travel agencies were named: Tashkent City, Samarkand, Khorezm, Tashkent, and Bukhara regions. These five regions accounted for 97.1% of the total volume of tourism-related services.

