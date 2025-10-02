EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan and Japan strengthen tourism ties

    11:07, 2 October 2025

    The Kyrgyz Republic participated in Japan's largest tourism exhibition, Tourism EXPO Japan 2025, Kabar reports. 

    Tourism
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the Tourism Development Support Fund, welcoming speeches were delivered by the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Japan Erkinbek Osoyev and representatives of the Department of Tourism and the Fund.

    A memorandum of cooperation was signed at the exhibition with Nippon Travel Agency, one of Japan's oldest and leading companies, opening up new prospects for developing tourism ties between the two countries.

    Traditional music and dances, as well as Kyrgyzstan's vibrant green stand, created a festive atmosphere, allowing exhibition guests to experience our country's culture and hospitality.

    Recall that the International Tourism Development Forum kicked off in Mangistau region.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Japan Tourism Travel Exhibition
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All