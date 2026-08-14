Uzbekistan’s textile industry sees strong growth

Large enterprises produced textile goods worth 54.4 trillion Uzbek soms in January-June this year.

Output rose 10.1% year-on-year compared with the same period in 2025.

Textile exports reached 1.6 billion US dollars, up 24.1% year-on-year.

Finished textile products make up 53% of the country’s textile export structure, yarn — 31%, knitted fabrics — 9%, woven fabrics — 5%, hosiery — 1% and carpets — 1%.

As written before, the International Textile Forum Tajikistan 2026 is set to be held in Dushanbe on September 23. It will bring together global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.