Uzbekistan’s textile industry sees strong growth
Uzbekistan’s textile sector posted significant gains in the first half of the year, according to the National Statistics Committee, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
Large enterprises produced textile goods worth 54.4 trillion Uzbek soms in January-June this year.
Output rose 10.1% year-on-year compared with the same period in 2025.
Textile exports reached 1.6 billion US dollars, up 24.1% year-on-year.
Finished textile products make up 53% of the country’s textile export structure, yarn — 31%, knitted fabrics — 9%, woven fabrics — 5%, hosiery — 1% and carpets — 1%.
As written before, the International Textile Forum Tajikistan 2026 is set to be held in Dushanbe on September 23. It will bring together global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.