Textile Forum 2026: Tajikistan opens doors to global investors

The International Textile Forum Tajikistan 2026 will bring together global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Organized by the Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, with the support of the Government of Tajikistan and in partnership with the International Federation of Textile Manufacturers and other international organizations, the forum is set to become a central platform for dialogue and collaboration.

The event will focus on advancing Tajikistan’s textile industry, attracting foreign investment, sharing international expertise, and showcasing the sector’s vast potential. It will highlight opportunities for full-cycle textile projects – from cotton fiber to finished products – powered by 98 percent renewable hydropower and supported by long-term tax incentives.

Positioned as a specialized venue for investors, the forum underscores Tajikistan’s commitment to sustainable industrial growth and its ambition to become a competitive hub in the global textile market.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and Turkmenistan had strengthened cooperation in textile industry.