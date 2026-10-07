Uzbekistan’s Tashkent to host three major textile trade shows

These prestigious trade shows will help advance strategic goals by accelerating finished-goods production and strengthening Uzbekistan’s position in the global fashion and textile industry.

The expositions will cover the entire value chain. Heimtextil Uzbekistan will focus on home and interior textiles. The Texworld Tashkent platform will showcase fabrics, knitwear, cotton, silk, and accessories. In turn, Apparel Sourcing Tashkent will focus on ready-to-wear, contract manufacturing, and production of products under private trademarks (CTM).

The development of these areas is strictly aligned with the industry’s targets. For 2026-2027, the domestic textile complex is tasked with increasing garment and knitwear production to 167 trillion UZS, attracting $4.7 billion in foreign investment, and expanding export potential to $4.5 billion. Establishing direct cooperation with 40 leading global brands and major sourcing companies will be a key focus.

The positive dynamics of deep processing of raw materials are already reflected in official statistics. From January to July this year, Uzbekistan’s large enterprises produced goods worth 61.1 trillion UZS, a 17.5 percent increase from the same period last year. Exports for the first half of the year reached $1.6 billion (a 24.1 percent increase). At the same time, more than half of total foreign shipments (53 percent) consist of finished products, while the share of yarn has decreased to 31 percent.

These qualitative shifts confirm that the national industry is moving from exporting raw materials and semi-finished products toward a closed-loop production cycle. In this context, the upcoming exhibitions will serve as effective B2B platforms, helping Uzbek manufacturers join global supply chains, attract foreign brands, adopt international standards, and secure direct contracts with foreign buyers.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan’s textile industry is seeing strong growth.