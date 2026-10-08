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    Uzbekistan’s Tashkent hosts Swimming World Cup

    20:49, 8 October 2026

    The second stage of the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is underway at the Olympic City's Aquatics Palace in Tashkent, UzbekistanUzA reports.

    Uzbekistan’s Tashkent hosts Swimming World Cup
    Photo: uza.uz

    Athletes from nearly 40 countries are taking part in the tournament, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Spain, Italy, Poland, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, the United States, Japan, Uzbekistan, and others.

    Today’s program includes competitions in backstroke, butterfly, individual medley, and freestyle.

    The tournament’s prize fund is $1.2 million.

    Earlier, it was reported that from October 12 to 14, three massive international exhibitions – Heimtextil Uzbekistan 2026, Texworld Tashkent 2026, and Apparel Sourcing Tashkent 2026 – are set to take place at the Uzexpocenter Exhibition Complex.

    World News Central Asia Uzbekistan Sport Swimming Events
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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