EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan’s regional industrial growth reaches new heights

    10:41, 29 November 2025

    Uzbekistan produced industrial products worth 865.8 trillion soums ($72.2 billion) in the period from January through October 2025,  Trend reports. 

    Uzbekistan’s regional industrial growth reaches new heights
    Photo credit: UzA

    Data obtained from the National Statistics Committee indicate a 6.7 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

    The volume of industrial production per capita in the republic amounted to 22.9 million soums. ($1,910)

    As of November 1, 58.600 industrial enterprises operate in the republic.

    Volume of industrial production by region:

    • Republic of Karakalpakstan - 22.5 trillion soums ( $1.88 billion)

    • Andijan region - 83.7 trillion soums ($6.97 billion)

    • Bukhara region - 39.4 trillion soums ($3.29 billion)

    • Jizzakh region - 29 trillion soums ($2.42 billion)

    • Kashkadarya region - 37.2 trillion soums ($3.10 billion)

    • Navoi region - 155.1 trillion soums ($12.94 billion)

    • Namangan region - 30.9 trillion soums ($2.57 billion)

    • Samarkand region - 45.8 trillion soums ($3.82 billion)

    • Surkhandarya region - 14.4 trillion soums ($1.20 billion)

    • Syrdarya region - 20.6 trillion soums ($1.72 billion)

    • Tashkent region - 132.4 trillion soums ($11.03 billion)

    • Fergana region - 44.9 trillion soums ($3.75 billion)

    • Khorezm region - 27.1 trillion soums ($2.26 billion)

    • Tashkent city - 167.6 trillion soums ($13.97 billion)

    As of November 24, 2025, the National Bank of Uzbekistan has set the official exchange rate at 1 USD = 11,988.32 soums.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan to launch Central Asia’s largest industrial center.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Industry Economy Statistics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All