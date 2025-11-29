Uzbekistan’s regional industrial growth reaches new heights

Data obtained from the National Statistics Committee indicate a 6.7 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

The volume of industrial production per capita in the republic amounted to 22.9 million soums. ($1,910)

As of November 1, 58.600 industrial enterprises operate in the republic.

Volume of industrial production by region:

• Republic of Karakalpakstan - 22.5 trillion soums ( $1.88 billion)

• Andijan region - 83.7 trillion soums ($6.97 billion)

• Bukhara region - 39.4 trillion soums ($3.29 billion)

• Jizzakh region - 29 trillion soums ($2.42 billion)

• Kashkadarya region - 37.2 trillion soums ($3.10 billion)

• Navoi region - 155.1 trillion soums ($12.94 billion)

• Namangan region - 30.9 trillion soums ($2.57 billion)

• Samarkand region - 45.8 trillion soums ($3.82 billion)

• Surkhandarya region - 14.4 trillion soums ($1.20 billion)

• Syrdarya region - 20.6 trillion soums ($1.72 billion)

• Tashkent region - 132.4 trillion soums ($11.03 billion)

• Fergana region - 44.9 trillion soums ($3.75 billion)

• Khorezm region - 27.1 trillion soums ($2.26 billion)

• Tashkent city - 167.6 trillion soums ($13.97 billion)

As of November 24, 2025, the National Bank of Uzbekistan has set the official exchange rate at 1 USD = 11,988.32 soums.

