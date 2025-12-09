EN
    Uzbekistan’s private vehicle fleet hits 4.7 million

    19:44, 9 December 2025

    The number of privately owned vehicles in Uzbekistan has exceeded 4.7 million as of October 1, 2025, according to official data, UzA reports.

    Cars
    Photo credit: UzA

    As the National Statistics Committee reports, passenger cars remain the dominant category, accounting for 92.9% of all registered vehicles. The number of passenger cars increased by 415,300 units year over year.

    Breakdown of privately owned vehicles:

    Passenger cars: 4,392,400

    Trucks: 312,700

    Minibuses: 7,500

    Special-purpose vehicles: 7,300

    Buses: 6,000.

    As previously reported, Toyota showcased the GR GT supercar, racing car prototypes ahead of the 2027 launch.

    Uzbekistan Passenger transportation Cars Central Asia Transport
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
