Uzbekistan’s private vehicle fleet hits 4.7 million

As the National Statistics Committee reports, passenger cars remain the dominant category, accounting for 92.9% of all registered vehicles. The number of passenger cars increased by 415,300 units year over year.

Breakdown of privately owned vehicles:

Passenger cars: 4,392,400

Trucks: 312,700

Minibuses: 7,500

Special-purpose vehicles: 7,300

Buses: 6,000.

