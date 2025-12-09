Uzbekistan’s private vehicle fleet hits 4.7 million
The number of privately owned vehicles in Uzbekistan has exceeded 4.7 million as of October 1, 2025, according to official data, UzA reports.
As the National Statistics Committee reports, passenger cars remain the dominant category, accounting for 92.9% of all registered vehicles. The number of passenger cars increased by 415,300 units year over year.
Breakdown of privately owned vehicles:
Passenger cars: 4,392,400
Trucks: 312,700
Minibuses: 7,500
Special-purpose vehicles: 7,300
Buses: 6,000.
