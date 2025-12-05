Toyota showcases GR GT supercar, racing car prototypes ahead of 2027 launch

This marks the company's first supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010, and it is positioned as the pinnacle of its sports car lineup.

It will be developed under the GR brand, while the GR GT3 race car is also developed based on the GR GT.

Pricing details remain undisclosed, with both models expected to debut around 2027.

The company announced the plans to regularly develop supercars, and pass its manufacturing technology and expertise on to the next generation.

