Uzbekistan's population nears a new milestone

According to the committee, Uzbekistan's permanent population topped 38.5 million as of July 1.

More than 19.6 million people live in urban areas, while over 18.9 million reside in rural areas.

Men account for 50.4% of the population, with women making up 49.6%.

In the first six months of this year, 373,400 children were born in Uzbekistan – 32,100 fewer compared to the previous year. The period also saw 86,900 deaths, with natural population growth of 286,500.

Over 92,300 marriages were registered in January–June 2026, down by 3,000 year-on-year. The number of divorces in the first half of 2026 reached 24,800, a rise of 1,500 from a year earlier.

As written earlier, Uzbekistan announced preliminary results of its population census.