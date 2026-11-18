He succeeds Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who has led the Organization since November 2022.

Azimov’s appointment was approved by the Council of Heads of State at the 13th OTS Summit, held in Ankara on 30 October 2026.

The ceremony also marked the end of Omuraliev’s four-year tenure, during which the Organization made progress in strengthening cooperation among its member states and expanding its institutional capacity. Key areas of engagement included political coordination, trade, transport, digital transformation, education and cultural cooperation.

The incoming Secretary General, Mirvokhid Azimov, brings extensive experience within the Organization, having served as OTS Deputy Secretary General for approximately six years before taking up the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, newly appointed deputy secretaries general - Bolot Otunbaev of Kyrgyzstan and Abzal Saparbekuly of Kazakhstan - also officially assumed their duties, completing the leadership transition at the OTS Secretariat.

The ceremony was attended by Ufuk Ekici, Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the Organization of Turkic States.

The leadership transition is expected to ensure institutional continuity and support the implementation of decisions adopted by the heads of state.

Under its new leadership, the OTS will continue working with its member states and observers to strengthen cooperation, connectivity and solidarity across the Turkic World.

Earlier, the Kazakh Qurultay adopted the Law "On ratification of the digital agreement economy partnership between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)."