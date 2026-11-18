Presenting the draft law, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev noted the need for closer cooperation arises from the growing trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the OTS member states, as well as the rapid expansion of e-commerce.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with OTS countries increased by 13.9% in 2025, reaching 13 billion US dollars. Exports rose by 26% to 9.54 billion US dollars.

In the first eight months of 2026, trade turnover grew by 41.2% year-on-year to 11.5 billion US dollars, while Kazakhstan’s exports to OTS countries surged by 53.8% to 9.15 billion US dollars.

Shakkaliyev noted e-commerce is becoming one of the key drivers of international trade relations, increasing the importance of electronic documents, digital payments, data exchange, and logistics solutions.

He stressed that under these conditions, it is important to develop not only trade flows but also the digital mechanisms that support the movement of goods between countries.

The agreement provides for cooperation in areas such as electronic trade documents and e-invoicing, the exchange of customs and transport data, digital logistics, and cross-border electronic payments. The parties also intend to work together on consumer and personal data protection, cybersecurity, and ensuring fair competition in digital markets.

At the same time, the document does not envisage the creation of a single digital system for all participating states or the automatic amendment of national legislation. Each country will implement cooperation in accordance with its own laws and international obligations.

To coordinate implementation, a Joint Committee will be established. The body will oversee the execution of the agreement and identify future areas of cooperation.

According to the minister, ratification of the document will enable Kazakhstan to fully participate in the interstate cooperation mechanism, propose initiatives for its development, and work with partners on practical solutions in the fields of the digital economy and e-commerce.

Kazakhstan will nevertheless retain full authority to independently regulate its digital economy and financial system.

To note, Kazakhstan-OTS rail freight traffic approaches 40 million tons.