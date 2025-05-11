Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region to build strategic gas-chemical complex

The complex will produce 2 million tons of high-value-added base polymer products annually in 14 different types.

In addition, a chemical technology park will be established in Khazarasp, covering 10 hectares, where $100 million worth of polymer production projects will be developed.

Khorezm's 663 construction materials enterprises generated 1.1 trillion soums ($98 million) in production last year, making the sector a crucial driver of the region’s economy. The region plans to build on this success by launching 40 new projects worth $100 million, aiming to increase production to 1.5 trillion soums ($130 million) in 2025.

These initiatives mark significant progress toward strengthening Khorezm’s position in the chemical industry and boosting the region's overall industrial capacity.

