Uzbekistan reports solar energy subsidies to key regions in early 2025

The cream of the crop for subsidy payments went to the Khorezm region, raking in 2.6 billion sums, or $224,000. Hot on its heels was the Republic of Karakalpakstan, pocketing 1.1 billion sums, or $95,000, while the city of Tashkent wasn't left in the dust with its share of 585 million sums, or $50,000.

Under the Solar House program, which has been operational since April 1, 2023, the government offers a subsidy of 1,000 sums ($0.09) for every kilowatt-hour of electricity produced by private solar panels and fed into the grid beyond the owner's personal consumption.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan welcomed over 1 mln foreign tourists in a month for the first time.