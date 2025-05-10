EN
    Uzbekistan reports solar energy subsidies to key regions in early 2025

    10:56, 10 May 2025

    In the first quarter of 2025, a total of 12,746 individuals received subsidies from the State Budget amounting to 8.147 billion sums ($710,000) for solar energy produced and supplied to the national power grid, Trend reports, citing the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan.

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    The cream of the crop for subsidy payments went to the Khorezm region, raking in 2.6 billion sums, or $224,000. Hot on its heels was the Republic of Karakalpakstan, pocketing 1.1 billion sums, or $95,000, while the city of Tashkent wasn't left in the dust with its share of 585 million sums, or $50,000.

    Under the Solar House program, which has been operational since April 1, 2023, the government offers a subsidy of 1,000 sums ($0.09) for every kilowatt-hour of electricity produced by private solar panels and fed into the grid beyond the owner's personal consumption.

    Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan welcomed over 1 mln foreign tourists in a month for the first time.

