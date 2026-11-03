Uzbekistan's Jizzakh to build $140 million agro-industrial complex

Jizzakh Region Hokim Ulugbek Mustafoyev held meetings with delegations from major Chinese companies to discuss promising investment projects and opportunities for their implementation.

Photo credit: UzA

Jizzakh Region Hokim Ulugbek Mustafoyev held meetings with delegations of major Chinese companies to discuss promising investment projects and opportunities for their implementation.

During talks with the leadership of Shaanxi Orange Industrial, an agro-industrial development project for 2026-2030 was presented. Under the initiative, modern production infrastructure will be established in the Forish, Zomin, Bakhmal and Sharof Rashidov districts.

One of the project's key areas is the efficient use of agricultural resources. Planned activities include cultivating drought-resistant oilseed crops, introducing water-efficient irrigation methods and developing nursery farming.

The project also provides for the construction of a plant with an annual processing capacity of 100,000 tons of oilseed crops. In addition, a facility producing 50,000 tons of biofertilizers annually will be built.

Another component involves manufacturing pipes and equipment for drip irrigation systems. This will help the region meet the needs of its agricultural sector through locally produced goods.

The initiative is also expected to promote deeper processing of local raw materials, increase the added value of agricultural products and expand the production of export-oriented goods.

The meeting also discussed the phased implementation of the project, including land preparation and the development of engineering and utility infrastructure.

The parties agreed to sign a memorandum of cooperation to facilitate the implementation of the investment project.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons had been harvested in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region.