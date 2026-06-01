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    Over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons harvested in Turkistan region

    20:38, 1 June 2026

    Farmers in Turkistan region have begun harvesting the first melon and watermelon crop of the season, with 600 tons of watermelons and 500 tons of melons collected to date, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

    Over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons harvested in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

    Turkistan region, Kazakhstan’s leading melon-growing area, planted 20,000 ha of watermelons and 42,000 ha of melons this year. Favorable weather conditions, modern agricultural technologies, and the expertise of local producers helped secure an early, high-quality harvest.

    Over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons harvested in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

    Zhetysai district remains one of the region’s key melon-growing areas. This year, nearly 80,000 ha of irrigated land were planted there, including 17,100 ha dedicated to melons and watermelons.

    The first batches of fresh produce have already been delivered to major cities across Kazakhstan, while exports to Russia are now underway.

    Over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons harvested in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

    The harvest is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, with higher output helping to meet domestic demand for melons and watermelons while boosting export supplies.

    The harvest remains underway, with farmers in Turkistan region expecting strong yields and looking to further cement the region’s position as one of Kazakhstan’s leading suppliers of agricultural products to domestic and international markets.

    Over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons harvested in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Iran had surged by 97% in 2025.

    Turkestan region Regions Agriculture Ministry of Agriculture Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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