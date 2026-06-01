Over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons harvested in Turkistan region

Turkistan region, Kazakhstan’s leading melon-growing area, planted 20,000 ha of watermelons and 42,000 ha of melons this year. Favorable weather conditions, modern agricultural technologies, and the expertise of local producers helped secure an early, high-quality harvest.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Zhetysai district remains one of the region’s key melon-growing areas. This year, nearly 80,000 ha of irrigated land were planted there, including 17,100 ha dedicated to melons and watermelons.

The first batches of fresh produce have already been delivered to major cities across Kazakhstan, while exports to Russia are now underway.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The harvest is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, with higher output helping to meet domestic demand for melons and watermelons while boosting export supplies.

The harvest remains underway, with farmers in Turkistan region expecting strong yields and looking to further cement the region’s position as one of Kazakhstan’s leading suppliers of agricultural products to domestic and international markets.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Iran had surged by 97% in 2025.