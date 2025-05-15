Uzbekistan’s IT Park opens office in Tokyo

Meetings focused particularly on supporting initiatives by talented youth in ICT and enhancing their professional skills.

A key highlight of the visit was opening an IT Park Uzbekistan representative office in central Tokyo.

A presentation outlining IT Park’s plans for the Japanese market, available IT services, tax incentives, and workforce training programs was held. IT Park and the Digital Knowledge signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

