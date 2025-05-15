EN
    Uzbekistan’s IT Park opens office in Tokyo

    15:55, 15 May 2025

    As part of the visit by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan delegation to Japan, cooperation agreements were reached with several IT companies, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    Meetings focused particularly on supporting initiatives by talented youth in ICT and enhancing their professional skills.

    A key highlight of the visit was opening an IT Park Uzbekistan representative office in central Tokyo.

    A presentation outlining IT Park’s plans for the Japanese market, available IT services, tax incentives, and workforce training programs was held. IT Park and the Digital Knowledge signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

    As written before, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on water allocations in Syrdarya river.

