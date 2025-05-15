Uzbekistan’s IT Park opens office in Tokyo
As part of the visit by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan delegation to Japan, cooperation agreements were reached with several IT companies, UzA reports.
Meetings focused particularly on supporting initiatives by talented youth in ICT and enhancing their professional skills.
A key highlight of the visit was opening an IT Park Uzbekistan representative office in central Tokyo.
A presentation outlining IT Park’s plans for the Japanese market, available IT services, tax incentives, and workforce training programs was held. IT Park and the Digital Knowledge signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.
