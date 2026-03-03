Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $5.8B in January
05:34, 3 March 2026
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover totaled $5.8 billion in January 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
According to the National Statistics Committee, the figure represents an increase of $1.3 billion, or 29.2% year over year.
According to the data, Uzbekistan’s trade performance included:
Exports: $1.7 billion, up 26.7%
Imports: $4.1 billion, up 30.3%
In the first month of 2026, Uzbekistan maintained trade relations with more than 145 countries.
The largest shares of the country’s foreign trade turnover were accounted for by China (27.9%), Russia (18.7%), Kazakhstan (7.1%), Türkiye (3.6%), and Afghanistan (2.4%).
As previously reported, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are on the way to doubling cargo transit.