Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $5.8B in January

According to the National Statistics Committee, the figure represents an increase of $1.3 billion, or 29.2% year over year.

According to the data, Uzbekistan’s trade performance included:

Exports: $1.7 billion, up 26.7%

Imports: $4.1 billion, up 30.3%

In the first month of 2026, Uzbekistan maintained trade relations with more than 145 countries.

The largest shares of the country’s foreign trade turnover were accounted for by China (27.9%), Russia (18.7%), Kazakhstan (7.1%), Türkiye (3.6%), and Afghanistan (2.4%).

As previously reported, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are on the way to doubling cargo transit.