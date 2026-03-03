EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $5.8B in January

    05:34, 3 March 2026

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover totaled $5.8 billion in January 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $5.8B in January
    Source: uza.uz

    According to the National Statistics Committee, the figure represents an increase of $1.3 billion, or 29.2% year over year.

    According to the data, Uzbekistan’s trade performance included:

    Exports: $1.7 billion, up 26.7%

    Imports: $4.1 billion, up 30.3%

    In the first month of 2026, Uzbekistan maintained trade relations with more than 145 countries.

    The largest shares of the country’s foreign trade turnover were accounted for by China (27.9%), Russia (18.7%), Kazakhstan (7.1%), Türkiye (3.6%), and Afghanistan (2.4%).

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are on the way to doubling cargo transit.

    World News Central Asia Uzbekistan Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All