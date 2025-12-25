Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover exceeds $72 billion in 11 months

This marks an increase of 13 billion US dollars, or 21.8%, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, exports reached 30.9 billion US dollars, representing a 26.2% year-on-year increase, while imports totaled 41.9 billion US dollars, up 18.7% compared to the previous year.

Uzbekistan currently maintains trade relations with 210 countries worldwide. China remained the country’s largest trading partner, accounting for 20.1% of total foreign trade turnover, followed by Russia (16.2%), Kazakhstan (6%), Türkiye (3.7%), and the Republic of Korea (2.2%).

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Saudi Arabia sees strong growth in non-oil exports in October 2025.