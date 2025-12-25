S. Arabia sees strong growth in non-oil exports in October 2025

According to the data, Saudi Arabia’s national non-oil exports recorded a modest rise of 2.4%, while total merchandise exports grew by 11.8%, leading to a 47.4% year-on-year expansion in the trade balance surplus.

Imports also increased during the month, rising by 4.3%. As a result, the ratio of non-oil exports to imports improved significantly to 42.3%, up from 33.4% in October 2024. Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts remained the largest category of non-oil exports, representing 23.6% of the total, followed by chemical products, which accounted for 19.4%.

On the import side, electrical machinery, equipment, and parts ranked first, making up 30.2% of total imports and recording a 26.3% increase compared to the same period last year. Transport equipment and parts followed at 12.1%, although this category saw a decline of 22.9% year on year.

China continued to be Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner for both exports and imports, accounting for 14.1% of total exports and 24.8% of total imports. Collectively, the nation’s top ten trading partners represented 70.4% of exports and 67.7% of imports. Among customs ports, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam ranked first, handling 25.7% of total imports.

Earlier, it was reported the Saudi Cabinet approves a high-speed electric train project linking the nation with Qatar.