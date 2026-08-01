Uzbekistan’s foreign trade reaches $41bn

The 28.7 percent rise in exports excluding gold shows that efforts to diversify the economy and focus on high-value-added goods are beginning to pay off.

Exports totaled $15.9 billion, whereas imports rose to $25.1 billion. Year over year, exports fell by 8.8 percent, and imports grew by 21 percent. The trade deficit persists.

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade network keeps growing, now involving 195 countries. China leads with 23.1% of trade, followed by Russia at 17.1%, Kazakhstan at 6.8%, Türkiye at 3.4%, and Afghanistan at 2.6%. These nations are not only key trading partners but also vital markets for Uzbekistan’s exports.

The rapid increase in imports is driven by expanding production capacity, industrial modernization, and the demand for high-tech equipment and raw materials. Over time, this trend will help boost domestic manufacturing and export capabilities.

The main goals of the foreign trade policy are to boost the share of finished goods in exports, help local companies produce products that meet international standards, enhance logistics infrastructure, and explore new foreign markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan had already surpassed $1.2 billion, with the parties aiming to reach $2 billion in the near future.