Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan exceeds $1.2 billion

According to him, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have set this objective,

"I am convinced that this goal will be achieved significantly faster if we establish joint ventures, develop industrial cooperation, and jointly enter third-country markets. Today, Uzbekistan is one of Kyrgyzstan's key strategic investment partners," Sabirov said.

The Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum is underway in Bishkek on the eve of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan. The event is attended by representatives of government agencies, the business community, and the entrepreneurial community of both countries. Participants are discussing expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

It was reported earlier that Uzbek FM hailed Kazakh Ambassador Atamkulov's service.