EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade potential continues to grow

    15:42, 7 August 2025

    Uzbekistan currently maintains trade relations with 194 countries, with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and the Republic of Korea among its leading partners, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade potential continues to grow
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    According to the National Statistics Committee, the country’s foreign trade turnover reached $37 billion in January-June 2025.

    This marks an increase of $7.7 billion, or 26.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.

    Significant contributions to this figure came from China ($6,556.8 million), Russia ($6,028.3 million), Kazakhstan ($2,210.3 million), Türkiye ($1,340.0 million), and the Republic of Korea ($837.1 million).

    Exports accounted for $16.9 billion, while imports amounted to $20.1 billion.

    As reported earlier, a special industrial zone is to be established in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region. 

    World News Uzbekistan Trade Statistics Central Asia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All