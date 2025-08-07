Uzbekistan’s foreign trade potential continues to grow
Uzbekistan currently maintains trade relations with 194 countries, with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and the Republic of Korea among its leading partners, UzA reports.
According to the National Statistics Committee, the country’s foreign trade turnover reached $37 billion in January-June 2025.
This marks an increase of $7.7 billion, or 26.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.
Significant contributions to this figure came from China ($6,556.8 million), Russia ($6,028.3 million), Kazakhstan ($2,210.3 million), Türkiye ($1,340.0 million), and the Republic of Korea ($837.1 million).
Exports accounted for $16.9 billion, while imports amounted to $20.1 billion.
As reported earlier, a special industrial zone is to be established in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region.