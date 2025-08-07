Uzbekistan’s foreign trade potential continues to grow

According to the National Statistics Committee, the country’s foreign trade turnover reached $37 billion in January-June 2025.

This marks an increase of $7.7 billion, or 26.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Significant contributions to this figure came from China ($6,556.8 million), Russia ($6,028.3 million), Kazakhstan ($2,210.3 million), Türkiye ($1,340.0 million), and the Republic of Korea ($837.1 million).

Exports accounted for $16.9 billion, while imports amounted to $20.1 billion.

