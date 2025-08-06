Special industrial zone to be established in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region

According to the resolution, the following target indicators have been set to improve the investment climate and promote industrial development in Nurabad district for the period 2025-2030:

– Attraction of direct foreign investment totaling $1.1 billion into projects focused on the production of high-tech, modern, and high-quality industrial goods;

– Creation of 5,100 permanent jobs through the expansion of capacities for the production of high-tech, modern, and high-quality industrial products.

According to the resolution, an unused land plot of 115.3 hectares located in the Sazagon area of Nurabad district will be excluded from the Urgut Free Economic Zone. In its place, the Nurabad Technopark Special Industrial Zone will be established.

The project will be managed by the foreign company LLC New Vision Investment Development. Multi-story (3-4 floors) industrial buildings are also planned to be constructed within the territory of the special industrial zone.

As earlier reported, Chinese companies are to set up a special industrial zone in Uzbekistan.