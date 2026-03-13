Uzbekistan’s exports surge in early 2026

Russia is the number one destination for Uzbek exports with products worth 325.8 million US dollars exported to the country. Meanwhile, China ranked Uzbekistan’s second largest export destination, with exports valued at 178.1 million US dollars.

Major destinations for Uzbek exports among neighboring countries include Afghanistan ($136.7mln), Kazakhstan ($81.6mln), Kyrgyzstan ($46.5mln), and Tajikistan ($45.7mln).

France was Uzbekistan’s leading export market in the European Union, with exports amounting to 103.6 million US dollars. According to the data, Türkiye imported goods worth 84.3 million US dollars from Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s exports to the UAE and the U.S. were valued at 41.4 million and 32.1 million US dollars, respectively.

