Mongolia’s trade surplus widens as exports surge

That brought the country’s trade surplus to 1,470.5 million US dollars in January-February this year.

The General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday the country’s foreign trade turnover reached 4,622.3 million US dollars in the first two months of the year, rising by 906.5 million US dollars or 24.4 percent year on year.

In the reporting period, the top five purchasers of Mongolian goods were China ($2,778.1mln), Switzerland ($172.6mln), the U.S. ($54mln), Brazil ($9.1mln), and Russia ($6.7mln).

Earlier, it was reported China’s exports jump in January-February despite a drop in the U.S. trade.