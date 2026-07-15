Uzbekistan’s exports reach $12.6bn in January-May

Russia was Uzbekistan's biggest export market during the January-May period, receiving 1.9 billion US dollars worth of goods, followed by China at 1.2 billion US dollars.

Afghanistan ranked third with imports totaling 817.8 million US dollars, while France received 626.2 million US dollars in Uzbek exports. Kazakhstan followed with 573.7 million US dollars, ahead of Türkiye at 508.2 million US dollars.

Other major export destinations included Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China ($385.1 million), the United Arab Emirates ($343.9 million), the Kyrgyz Republic ($341.9 million), and Tajikistan ($293.6 million).

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan aims to increase IT services exports to 5 billion US dollars by 2030.