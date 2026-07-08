Uzbekistan aims to increase IT services exports to $5bn by 2030

During the meeting, officials noted that Uzbekistan plans to raise IT services exports to 5 billion US dollars before 2030 and attract 2 billion US dollars in investment into the sector.

To further develop the sector, the launch of a Talent Hub program has been proposed. The initiative would enable foreign specialists and investors to register businesses online, open bank accounts, and obtain international bank cards.

Additionally, it has been proposed to extend tax incentives for employees of IT Park resident companies until 2040 and to broaden the IT Visa and Zero Risk programs.

Support measures are also planned for companies exporting IT services, including partial reimbursement of payroll expenses and compensation for the costs of obtaining international certification.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan exchange knowledge on modern ore testing technologies.