Uzbekistan’s chess players compete at World Championships in Kazakhstan

The championships have brought together more than 850 chess players from 88 countries, including India (28 participants), China (24 participants), the United States (24 participants), Uzbekistan (16 participants), and others. As the host nation, Kazakhstan has fielded over 200 players.

The first round of the championships will take place today.

The tournament, consisting of 11 rounds, will run until September 30.

Earlier it was reported that the FIDE World Cadet Chess Championships for children in age groups under 8, 10, and 12 officially kicked off at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty.