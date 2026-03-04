Uzbekistan’s car manufacturing jumps in Jan 2026

In January, passenger car production volume increased significantly. According to the National Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 22,099 passenger cars were produced, or 6,500 units more than in the same period in 2025. The figure represents 41.7% year-over-year increase.

By model, production figures were as follows: Chevrolet Cobalt 6,993 units; Chevrolet Damas 3,628; Kia 2,298; Chevrolet Onix 1,974; Chevrolet Tracker 1,900; BYD 1,352; Haval 1,135; and Chery 757 units. The number of special-purpose passenger vehicles amounted to 2,062.

